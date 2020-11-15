Coronavirus: Wâhkôhtowin School closes, cases confirmed at 4 other Saskatoon schools

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Public Schools has temporarily closed Wâhkôhtowin School after a second COVID-19 case was confirmed at the facility.

The school division says it was notified of the positive case on Sunday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

All students will be moved to remote learning because the school is facing staffing challenges for continuing in-class learning due to contact tracing, the school division says.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school will reopen on Nov. 23.

Saskatoon Public Schools was notified of single cases at four other schools on Sunday, including Ecole Lakeview School, Montgomery School, Brunskill School and Marion M. Graham Collegiate.

Story continues below advertisement

Since classes re-opened, Saskatoon Public Schools says it has had 43 positive cases at 26 locations within the division, which includes 25 schools and the board office.

1:18 Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19 Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19