Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Wâhkôhtowin School closes, cases confirmed at 4 other Saskatoon schools

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 7:24 pm
Saskatoon Public Schools was notified of single cases at four other schools on Sunday.
Saskatoon Public Schools was notified of single cases at four other schools on Sunday. File

Saskatoon Public Schools has temporarily closed Wâhkôhtowin School after a second COVID-19 case was confirmed at the facility.

The school division says it was notified of the positive case on Sunday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

All students will be moved to remote learning because the school is facing staffing challenges for continuing in-class learning due to contact tracing, the school division says.

The school will reopen on Nov. 23.

Saskatoon Public Schools was notified of single cases at four other schools on Sunday, including Ecole Lakeview School, Montgomery School, Brunskill School and Marion M. Graham Collegiate.

Read more: Saskatchewan patient fined for not self-isolating after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Since classes re-opened, Saskatoon Public Schools says it has had 43 positive cases at 26 locations within the division, which includes 25 schools and the board office.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19' Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19
Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19
