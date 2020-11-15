Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19, both connected to previous cases

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 2:58 pm
A paramedic conducts a Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 of a Kashmiri man in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on Sept. 18, 2020.
A paramedic conducts a Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 of a Kashmiri man in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on Sept. 18, 2020. CP/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say both cases reported Sunday are in the central health zone, which includes Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health issues coronavirus exposure warning for 6 more locations in Halifax

Both are connected to previously reported cases, including one linked to the city’s cluster in the Clayton Park area.

The new cases are still under investigation.

Nova Scotia has 21 active cases of novel coronavirus and has recorded a total of 1,144 positive cases, 1,058 cases are considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths.

The province reported a total of eight new cases over the weekend.

