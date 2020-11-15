Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19, both connected to previous cases

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
Health officials say both cases reported Sunday are in the central health zone, which includes Halifax.
Both are connected to previously reported cases, including one linked to the city’s cluster in the Clayton Park area.
The new cases are still under investigation.
Nova Scotia has 21 active cases of novel coronavirus and has recorded a total of 1,144 positive cases, 1,058 cases are considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths.
The province reported a total of eight new cases over the weekend.View link »
