Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 15

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:
Fines issued after hundreds gather in Brampton: mayor
Brampton’s mayor says fines were handed out on Saturday after hundreds of people gathered for a religious event in the city.
Patrick Brown said the gathering happened at Gurdwara Nanaksar near McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard.
Saturday marked the celebration of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in the Hindu and Sikh faiths, respectively.
7 dead, 136 test positive at Scarborough long-term care home
Seven residents have died and 136 have tested positive amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.
Sienna Senior Living, which manages Rockcliffe Care Community in the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue, confirmed the figures in a statement to Global News.
Sixty-six staff members have also tested positive at the 204-bed facility.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 1,248 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Of those:
- 364 were in Toronto
- 308 were in Peel Region
- 125 were in York Region
- 62 were in Durham Region
- 54 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports 1,248 new cases, 29 deaths
Ontario reported 1,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 94,009.
Twenty-nine new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,361.
Meanwhile, 78,303 cases are considered resolved, which is 83.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.
Nine additional deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care
According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,077 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by nine.
There are currently 101 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by one.View link »
