Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 15

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 3:34 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling' Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 13) Just 10 days after releasing its framework on reopening Ontario, the provincial government is tightening up the rules. Matthew Bingley reports.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Fines issued after hundreds gather in Brampton: mayor

Brampton’s mayor says fines were handed out on Saturday after hundreds of people gathered for a religious event in the city.

Patrick Brown said the gathering happened at Gurdwara Nanaksar near McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

Saturday marked the celebration of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in the Hindu and Sikh faiths, respectively.

Read more: Fines issued after hundreds gather in Brampton, mayor says

7 dead, 136 test positive at Scarborough long-term care home

Seven residents have died and 136 have tested positive amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.



Sienna Senior Living, which manages Rockcliffe Care Community in the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue, confirmed the figures in a statement to Global News.

Sixty-six staff members have also tested positive at the 204-bed facility.

Read more: Coronavirus: 7 dead, 136 test positive at Scarborough long-term care home

Click to play video 'Calls for more action as COVID-19 devastates long-term care homes again' Calls for more action as COVID-19 devastates long-term care homes again
Calls for more action as COVID-19 devastates long-term care homes again

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,248 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

  • 364 were in Toronto
  • 308 were in Peel Region
  • 125 were in York Region
  • 62 were in Durham Region
  • 54 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,248 new cases, 29 deaths

Ontario reported 1,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 94,009.



Twenty-nine new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,361.

Meanwhile, 78,303 cases are considered resolved, which is 83.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,248 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Nine additional deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,077 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by nine.

There are currently 101 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by one.

