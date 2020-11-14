Menu

Canada

Possible cougar sightings in Goderich, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 14, 2020 3:28 pm
Police are reminding the public to never approach an animal that may fit the description of a cougar.
Police are reminding the public to never approach an animal that may fit the description of a cougar. COURTESY: Conservation Officer Service

Huron County OPP is advising the public that an animal described by witnesses as a cougar has been spotted twice in Goderich, Ont., in the past two days.

On the evening of Nov. 12, someone spotted the animal on the Maitland Trail in the Maitland Road South area, before it walked into a bush, according to OPP.

Then the next day, someone saw a similar animal in the Maple Street and Cambridge Street area. The animal was last seen heading south on Maple Street, near Regent Street.

Police are reminding the public to never approach an animal that may fit the description of a cougar. Instead, call the police.

