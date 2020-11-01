Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Possible cougar sighting at Sunningdale Park in Moose Jaw

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 1:27 pm
Click to play video 'B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar' B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar
One couple from Comox is sharing an up-close-and-personal encounter with a cougar along the Gold River Highway on Vancouver Island.

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is asking the public to stay away from Sunningdale Park and the Rotary Cove Trail after a possible cougar sighting.

Police say at around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, they received a report of a possible cougar sighting just east of Sunningdale School.

Read more: Cougar spotted on doorbell camera in Moose Jaw euthanized

They attended to the area, but they have not been able to locate a cougar, say police.

Trending Stories

The MJPS is currently working with conservation officers and will remain in the area to monitor and observe for possible sightings or confirmation, police said.

Read more: Saskatchewan man charged after cougar harassed with slingshot in Banff National Park

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who spots a cougar is asked to contact the MJPS immediately at (306) 694-7600.

Click to play video 'Protecting yourself from conflict with a cougar' Protecting yourself from conflict with a cougar
Protecting yourself from conflict with a cougar
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Moose JawCougarMoose Jaw Police Servicecougar sightingMJPScougar moose jawrotary cove trailsunningale parksunningdale school
Flyers
More weekly flyers