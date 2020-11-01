Possible cougar sighting at Sunningdale Park in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is asking the public to stay away from Sunningdale Park and the Rotary Cove Trail after a possible cougar sighting.

Police say at around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, they received a report of a possible cougar sighting just east of Sunningdale School.

They attended to the area, but they have not been able to locate a cougar, say police.

The MJPS is currently working with conservation officers and will remain in the area to monitor and observe for possible sightings or confirmation, police said.

Anyone who spots a cougar is asked to contact the MJPS immediately at (306) 694-7600.

