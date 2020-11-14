Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in Richmond Hill home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 2:28 pm
Police said they were called to the home shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said they were called to the home shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating after officers say a woman was found dead inside of her Richmond Hill home Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a residence on Don Head Village Boulevard in the area of Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m.

A 65-year-old woman was found dead, officers said.

The coroner went to the scene, deemed the woman’s death suspicious and homicide detectives took over the investigation, police added.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The location where the woman was found is not far from where a man died after a shooting Friday evening, though there is no word on whether or not the two incidents are connected.

