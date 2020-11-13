Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Richmond Hill, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 10:38 pm
York Regional Police block off part of Leisure Lane in Richmond Hill Friday evening.
York Regional Police block off part of Leisure Lane in Richmond Hill Friday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

York Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Richmond Hill Friday evening.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential property on Leisure Lane, northeast of Bathurst Street and Major MacKenzie Drive West, at around 6:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said the male victim was found outside of a home. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t clear as of Friday night.

Officers were still trying to identify the man Friday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865

