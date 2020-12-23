Boxing Day 2020: The best online deals to score this season

Send this page to someone via email

We won’t physically see the traditional rush of Boxing Day this year, as many Canadians turn to online shopping to score sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But deal hunters will still get their chance to take advantage of steep discounts on one of the biggest shopping days of the year as online retailers strive to keep up with the growing demand for online shopping.

Read more: Smart tech gift ideas for Christmas

If you’re looking for the best sales, discounts and specials this Boxing Day, Global News has you covered, with a curated list featuring deals from big-box retailers to small businesses:

Electronics

Best Buy will offer discounts on top brands like Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Google and more, beginning Dec. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Microsoft is offering $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019, up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Essential Bundles, and discounts on laptops and other electronics.

Playstation is offering discounts on select Playstation games, with over 70 games on sale, including the rarely discounted Persona 5 Royal and hits like DOOM Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more (all playable on PS4 and PS5).

Lenovo is offering special Boxing Day deals with up to 74 per cent off select doorbusters and featured items for a limited time.

Fashion

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) is offering up to 50 per cent off select styles of clothing, and up to 55 per cent off MEC products.

Call It Spring is offering up to 40 per cent off all regular-priced shoes for both men and women.

Suzy Shier is offering 30 to 50 per cent off all in-store and online purchases of winter and fall collections.

RW & Co. is offering a winter sale with up to 60 per cent off sale styles and an additional 30 per cent off for a limited time.

Pandora is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off on select charms until Jan. 6, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Nordstrom is offering 50 per cent off on select styles and 25 per cent off red-tag clearance items at Nordstrom Rack stores until Jan. 2.

The Bay is offering up to 70 per cent off on select styles.

Adidas Outlet is offering up to 50 per cent off at its online store by using code HOLIDAY at checkout, valid through Dec. 31.

Levi’s is offering 40 per cent off and free shipping through Dec. 27.

Home and office

Sleep Country Canada is offering 10 per cent off sitewide, as well as special offers on select mattresses and pillows.

Vitamix is offering discounts until Dec. 31 on some of its most popular blenders, including the A2300, A2500 and A3300 models. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Canadian Tire is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on select items until Dec. 29.

The Brick is offering up to 57 per cent off on select items and is also holding brand-specific Boxing Week sales on appliances.

Food and drink

Nespresso is offering 10 per cent off on all coffee and 15 per cent off any purchase of 150 capsules or more.

Story continues below advertisement

Other

Walmart is having a week of deals from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1 with up to 50 per cent off on select items.

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering discounts of up to 60 per cent off on select items and will be giving a bonus of 25,000 PC Optimum Points with a $75 purchase only on Dec. 26.

Canadian small businesses

We asked you to share online Boxing Day sales from small Canadian businesses, and you delivered. Here are the many small businesses that were sent in to us, all Canadian and all offering special Boxing Day discounts.

Are you a small Canadian business that would like to be featured in this list? Scroll to the bottom to submit your business information.

Pensatta is offering up to $200 off everyday bags and purses, plus 10 per cent of all holiday shopping will be donated to Jumpstart Refugee Talent.

GRID Inc. is offering up to 50 per cent off clothing storewide and free Canada-wide shipping.

Pharmanaturals is offering free shipping on orders over $79.

Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co. is offering up to 40 per cent off sale items.

Story continues below advertisement

iLola Wellness is offering the Limited-Edition Wellness Box, which features iLola Essence Roll On, Wellness Shots, Tea Traveler and Tea Discs with code GLOBALNEWS.

Drop in Dance Winnipeg is offering 12 Days of Deals featuring online sales on its workout gear and more.

The Tiny Woodshed Company is sharing its Facebook and Instagram flash sale on ornaments.

Bellas Ellas is offering 25 per cent off storewide jewelry, with free delivery to your doorstep within the GTA.

San Marco Jewellers is hosting a special 12 Days of Deals, with a new sale item posting every day until Dec. 25.

Apex Predator Brewing is offering a special $10 Growler sale, and order your beer online.

Blue Danube Sausage House is offering 15 per cent off on all online store items with code BOXINGDAY2020.

Whimsical Creations is offering 20 per cent off on all items and free shipping anywhere in Canada for any order over $25.

Jaina’s Handmade is offering 20 per cent off on all items.

Judes & Co. is offering 20 per cent on items sitewide.

Story continues below advertisement

Wallflower is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent off as well as an additional 20 per cent off on all orders.

Prairie Bliss is offering its hand-crafted, organic skincare for 25 per cent off as well as free shipping by using codes Boxingday + PBshipping.

Are you a small Canadian business that would like to be featured in this list? Fill out the form below.