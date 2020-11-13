Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon municipal election coverage and results

By David Giles Global News
All six mayoral candidates spoke Friday about their proposals to create job Saskatoon, if they are elected next month.
All six mayoral candidates spoke Friday about their proposals to create job Saskatoon, if they are elected next month.

Polls have closed in Saskatoon’s postponed municipal election.

The election was scheduled for Nov. 6, but was postponed with 90 minutes of voting left due to a winter storm that left streets in the city clogged with snow.

Read more: Saskatoon mayoral candidates address voter accessibility, weather response on final campaign day

A Saskatchewan government ministerial order issued on Monday allowed municipalities to postpone their elections due to the weather.

Hosted by Jackie Wilson and Ryan Kessler, Global Saskatoon’s special election coverage airs from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., and for free on our Global TV App, Amazon Prime Video, and on our website.

Read more: Saskatoon municipal election — Mayoral candidates

Story continues below advertisement

Voters are electing a mayor and nine city councillors along with school trustees for the public and Catholic boards. A 10th councillor, Troy Davies in Ward 9, was acclaimed.

Trending Stories

Global News has profiles of the six mayoral candidates along who is running in each ward. Ward profiles will be updated when a winner is decided.

Read more: Saskatoon municipal election — Ward overview

City election officials said 19,666 votes were casts at advance polls, roughly 9.3 per cent of the approximately 216,000 eligible voters in the city.

Advance voting accounted for 7.5 per cent of all ballot case in the 2016 election.

Roughly 17,000 applications for mail-in ballots were received, however, roughly 4,500 were denied.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon mayoral candidates stress top fiscal priorities as campaigns wrap' Saskatoon mayoral candidates stress top fiscal priorities as campaigns wrap
Saskatoon mayoral candidates stress top fiscal priorities as campaigns wrap – Nov 6, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonSaskatchewan NewsMunicipal ElectionSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon City HallSaskatoon Civic ElectionSaskatoon Municipal ElectionSaskatoon 2020 Municipal ElectionMunicipal Election ResultsSaskatoon Municipal Election Results
Flyers
More weekly flyers