Saskatoon municipal election coverage and results

Polls have closed in Saskatoon’s postponed municipal election.

The election was scheduled for Nov. 6, but was postponed with 90 minutes of voting left due to a winter storm that left streets in the city clogged with snow.

A Saskatchewan government ministerial order issued on Monday allowed municipalities to postpone their elections due to the weather.

Voters are electing a mayor and nine city councillors along with school trustees for the public and Catholic boards. A 10th councillor, Troy Davies in Ward 9, was acclaimed.

Global News has profiles of the six mayoral candidates along who is running in each ward. Ward profiles will be updated when a winner is decided.

City election officials said 19,666 votes were casts at advance polls, roughly 9.3 per cent of the approximately 216,000 eligible voters in the city.

Advance voting accounted for 7.5 per cent of all ballot case in the 2016 election.

Roughly 17,000 applications for mail-in ballots were received, however, roughly 4,500 were denied.

