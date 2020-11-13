Saskatoon election 2020: Familiar roster of city councillors

There is only one new face on Saskatoon’s city council, according to the unofficial voting results of the 2020 municipal election.
In addition to re-electing Charlie Clark as mayor, people chose new representation in the only ward without an incumbent candidate.
Thirty-one people were vying to become councillors in the election.
After a snowstorm postponed Monday’s vote, here’s who won their ward on Friday night, according to unofficial results:
Ward 1: Darren Hill
Darren Hill (incumbent) ran against: Kevin Boychuk, Aron Cory and Kyla Kitzul.
Ward 2: Hilary Gough
Hilary Gough (incumbent) ran against: Rosalia Kasleder.
Ward 3: David Kirton
David Kirton ran against: Bobbi Ehman, Elizabeth Fay, Janine Lazaro, Mark Mills, Colin Prang, Nick Sackville and Christopher Sicotte.
There was no incumbent as Ann Iwanchuk did not seek re-election. She had represented the ward since a by-election in 2011.
Ward 4: Troy Davies
This incumbent councillor was acclaimed.
Ward 5: Randy Donauer
Randy Donauer (incumbent) ran against: Paul Miazga.
Ward 6: Cynthia Block
Cynthia Block (incumbent) ran against: Lee Kormish and Jonathan Naylor.
Ward 7: Mairin Loewen
Mairin Loewen (incumbent) ran against: Carol Reynolds, Jim Rhode and Darcy Warrington.
Ward 8: Sarina Gersher
Sarina Gersher (incumbent) ran against: Ron Mantyka and Brian Shalovelo.
Ward 9: Bev Dubois
Bev Dubois (incumbent) ran against: Carla Shabaga.
Ward 10: Zach Jeffries
Zach Jeffries (incumbent) ran against: AJ Itterman and Anjum Saeed.
