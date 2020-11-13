Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon election 2020: Familiar roster of city councillors

By Thomas Piller Global News
Here’s who will be filling Saskatoon’s 10 councillor seats following the postponed municipal election.
Here’s who will be filling Saskatoon’s 10 councillor seats following the postponed municipal election. File / Global News

There is only one new face on Saskatoon’s city council, according to the unofficial voting results of the 2020 municipal election.

In addition to re-electing Charlie Clark as mayor, people chose new representation in the only ward without an incumbent candidate.

FULL COVERAGE: Saskatoon municipal election

Thirty-one people were vying to become councillors in the election.

After a snowstorm postponed Monday’s vote, here’s who won their ward on Friday night, according to unofficial results:

Ward 1: Darren Hill

Darren Hill (incumbent) ran against: Kevin Boychuk, Aron Cory and Kyla Kitzul.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 2: Hilary Gough

Hilary Gough (incumbent) ran against: Rosalia Kasleder.

Ward 3: David Kirton

David Kirton ran against: Bobbi Ehman, Elizabeth Fay, Janine Lazaro, Mark Mills, Colin Prang, Nick Sackville and Christopher Sicotte.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no incumbent as Ann Iwanchuk did not seek re-election. She had represented the ward since a by-election in 2011.

Ward 4: Troy Davies

This incumbent councillor was acclaimed.

Ward 5: Randy Donauer

Randy Donauer (incumbent) ran against: Paul Miazga.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 6: Cynthia Block

Cynthia Block (incumbent) ran against: Lee Kormish and Jonathan Naylor.

Ward 7: Mairin Loewen

Mairin Loewen (incumbent) ran against: Carol Reynolds, Jim Rhode and Darcy Warrington.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 8: Sarina Gersher

Sarina Gersher (incumbent) ran against: Ron Mantyka and Brian Shalovelo.

Ward 9: Bev Dubois

Bev Dubois (incumbent) ran against: Carla Shabaga.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 10: Zach Jeffries

Zach Jeffries (incumbent) ran against: AJ Itterman and Anjum Saeed.

Click to play video 'Charlie Clark speaks following victory in Saskatoon mayoral election' Charlie Clark speaks following victory in Saskatoon mayoral election
Charlie Clark speaks following victory in Saskatoon mayoral election
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election ResultsMunicipal ElectionSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon City HallSaskatoon Civic ElectionSaskatoon Municipal ElectionSaskatoon 2020 Municipal ElectionSaskatoon Municipal Election ResultsNew Ward CouncillorsWard Councillors
Flyers
More weekly flyers