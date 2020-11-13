Saskatoon election 2020: Familiar roster of city councillors

Send this page to someone via email

There is only one new face on Saskatoon’s city council, according to the unofficial voting results of the 2020 municipal election.

In addition to re-electing Charlie Clark as mayor, people chose new representation in the only ward without an incumbent candidate.

Thirty-one people were vying to become councillors in the election.

After a snowstorm postponed Monday’s vote, here’s who won their ward on Friday night, according to unofficial results:

Ward 1: Darren Hill

Darren Hill (incumbent) ran against: Kevin Boychuk, Aron Cory and Kyla Kitzul.

Ward 2: Hilary Gough

Hilary Gough (incumbent) ran against: Rosalia Kasleder.

Ward 3: David Kirton

David Kirton ran against: Bobbi Ehman, Elizabeth Fay, Janine Lazaro, Mark Mills, Colin Prang, Nick Sackville and Christopher Sicotte.

There was no incumbent as Ann Iwanchuk did not seek re-election. She had represented the ward since a by-election in 2011.

Ward 4: Troy Davies

This incumbent councillor was acclaimed.

Ward 5: Randy Donauer

Randy Donauer (incumbent) ran against: Paul Miazga.

Ward 6: Cynthia Block

Cynthia Block (incumbent) ran against: Lee Kormish and Jonathan Naylor.

Ward 7: Mairin Loewen

Mairin Loewen (incumbent) ran against: Carol Reynolds, Jim Rhode and Darcy Warrington.

Ward 8: Sarina Gersher

Sarina Gersher (incumbent) ran against: Ron Mantyka and Brian Shalovelo.

Ward 9: Bev Dubois

Bev Dubois (incumbent) ran against: Carla Shabaga.

Ward 10: Zach Jeffries

Zach Jeffries (incumbent) ran against: AJ Itterman and Anjum Saeed.

