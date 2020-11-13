McDonald’s temporarily closes Saskatoon location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A McDonald’s location in Saskatoon has temporarily closed after a coronavirus case in a staff member.

McDonald’s said it was informed on Nov. 13 that the employee at the 3510 8th St. E. restaurant, in front of The Centre mall, tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Nov. 9 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All staff who may have been in contact with the employee have been asked by McDonald’s to self-quarantine until more information is available.

Customers should self-monitor and contact HealthLine 811 if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

The company said it made the decision to close the location out of an “abundance of caution.”

A thorough cleaning and sanitization is being undertaken by a certified third party, McDonald’s said in a statement.

McDonald’s said it is working to ensure a safe re-opening, but did not say when it expects the restaurant to re-open.

