COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, a second staff member at the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was reported on Wednesday.

The hospital and health unit said the newest case was working in the hospital on Thursday night (Nov. 5-6), Saturday night (Nov. 7-8) and Sunday night (Nov. 8-9) and attended the hospital briefly between the hours of approximately 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

As with the first positive case, the individual is now at home on self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on provincial guidance, the facility-wide outbreak was declared after it was determined the exposure for the second case could have been the hospital,” the health unit stated at 5 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the individual has been or will soon be notified with instructions to self-monitor for any symptoms and, as directed, self-isolate

and seek testing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A small number of inpatients have been isolated as a precaution and enhanced cleaning of the areas of the hospital where the individual was working has been completed, the hospital stated.

“It remains safe to attend the hospital for care as required,” added Linda Davis, hospital president and CEO. “Our Occupational Health and Safety office is working closely with local public health colleagues and regional infectious disease experts to minimize any risk. Contact tracing is in progress for any patients, staff and physicians who may have come into contact with the individual and instructions on any actions required will be made directly by local Public Health and/or NHH Occupational Health/Infection Prevention and Control.”

On Wednesday, the hospital said the initial case was considered a low risk.

“Although we have not seen many cases in our area like some areas of the province, we are starting to experience an increase,” stated Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer of health. “This is especially troubling, given we are moving into the holiday season and winter months when we typically see respiratory illness create burdens for our health care system and partners.”

Story continues below advertisement

Volunteer activity within the hospital is once again paused. Only essential visitors will be permitted.

An outbreak declared at Warkworth Place long-term care on Oct. 29 is now over. In that case a staff member at the facility had tested positive.

Earlier Friday, the health unit reported four new cases in Northumberland County which includes Cobourg.

2:35 Coronavirus: Ford says ‘everything on the table,’ including lockdowns Coronavirus: Ford says ‘everything on the table,’ including lockdowns

Story continues below advertisement