Cypress Mountain set to open Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Cypress Mountain is set to open on Friday.

Some downhill runs will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and they expect to be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joffrey Koeman of Cypress Mountain said protocols have been put in place to keep skiers safe.

Ticket windows will be closed and limited passes are available for purchase online.

“We’re planning on monitoring capacity,” Koeman said. “We’re not trying to do any reservations for passholders but we will manage how many left tickets we sell per day.”

Lifts could see longer waits as physical distancing requirements limit the number of people per chair who aren’t in the same bubble.

The lodge will be open, but guests should be prepared to use their vehicle to eat, stay warm, and store their equipment.

“But the ski product should be the same,” Koeman said. “You don’t want to be within two metres of someone when you’re skiing. You definitely want to be spread out.”

— With files from Jordan Armstrong