Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Lifestyle

Cypress Mountain set to open Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 2:44 pm
Click to play video 'Cypress Mountain opens for 2020 ski season' Cypress Mountain opens for 2020 ski season
The nasty weather at sea-level is great news on the local ski hills with Cypress mountain set to officially open today. Jennifer Palma has the details.

Cypress Mountain is set to open on Friday.

Some downhill runs will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and they expect to be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click to play video 'B.C. ski resorts prepare to safely reopen for the season' B.C. ski resorts prepare to safely reopen for the season
B.C. ski resorts prepare to safely reopen for the season

Joffrey Koeman of Cypress Mountain said protocols have been put in place to keep skiers safe.

Ticket windows will be closed and limited passes are available for purchase online.

“We’re planning on monitoring capacity,” Koeman said. “We’re not trying to do any reservations for passholders but we will manage how many left tickets we sell per day.”

Read more: New B.C. COVID-19 restrictions having a devastating impact on tourism industry

Lifts could see longer waits as physical distancing requirements limit the number of people per chair who aren’t in the same bubble.

The lodge will be open, but guests should be prepared to use their vehicle to eat, stay warm, and store their equipment.

“But the ski product should be the same,” Koeman said. “You don’t want to be within two metres of someone when you’re skiing. You definitely want to be spread out.”

— With files from Jordan Armstrong

