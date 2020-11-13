Quebec tops 120,000 coronavirus cases as province adds 1,301 new cases, 30 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the COVID-19 health crisis, has surpassed 120,000 cases after reporting 1,301 new infections Friday.

There are 30 additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus, including nine fatalities that occurred in the last 24 hours.

Health authorities say 17 deaths occurred earlier in the month and four took place at an unknown date. One death that was previously and mistakenly attributed to the virus has been removed from the tally.

Health Minister Christian Dubé called on Quebecers to exercise caution and limit contacts amid the higher number of new cases.

“The situation continues to be worrying throughout Quebec,” he wrote on social media.

The caseload has reached 121,195, while recoveries have topped 101,000. The death toll stands at 6,586, the highest in the country.

The number of patients in hospital in Quebec remains unchanged at 583. Of them, 85 are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

On Wednesday, the province carried out 28,586 tests. To date, 3,426,087 tests have been given.

Premier François Legault said Thursday the evolving second wave will make for a “difficult” few weeks ahead.

He also said the government is considering temporarily closing schools to stem the tide of COVID-19.