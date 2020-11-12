Coronavirus: Teen donates proceeds of PPE sales to Montreal Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal teen who set up a personal protective equipment (PPE) pop-up store has raised $5,765 for the Montreal Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Kids Fund.

Vanessa Vassalos, 16, opened Essentiels COVID-19 on Parc Avenue in July during her high school’s summer break.

Her goal was to find a meaningful summer job that could help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she set out to donate part of her proceeds to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Last Friday, Vassalos delivered a cheque for $5,000 to the hospital, along with an additional $765 she collected through donations.

“It was a huge excitement,” Vanessa said.

In a letter given to Vanessa, the hospital’s foundation thanked her for her donation. “You and your family continue to make it possible for children to benefit from the best medical care and expertise of our doctors, nurses, and staff,” the letter read.

Her father, Steven Vassalos, said the moment was meaningful for the whole family: at the bottom of the cheque was a special dedication: “in loving memory of Stefanos Vassalos.”

Stefanos was Vanessa’s older brother, who died just a few days after he was born at the Montreal Children’s Hospital — a place where the family says he was seen with great care.

“It was a really sentimental moment for all of us,” said Vanessa’s father.

COVID-19 Essentiels is still open on Parc Avenue.

Although Vanessa is back to school full time, she says she learned some valuable lessons, including that everything is possible.

“100 per cent, it’s really motivating,” said the teen.

