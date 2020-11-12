Woman charged for armed robbery in Springhill, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with armed robbery following a robbery at a Springhill business, according to the RCMP on Thursday.

Police said they responded to an armed robbery at a business on Junction Road in Springhill at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 9.

“The suspect had fled the area and was not located. The incident was recorded on video surveillance system,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, the RCMP has since arrested a woman without incident and searched a home on Douglas Drive on Nov. 10.

The RCMP said Chelsea Antoinette Cook of Springhill, is charged with robbery, being masked while committing an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Cook is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Nov. 12.