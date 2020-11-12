Menu

Crime

Police release photos of suspects in Dartmouth break-in investigation

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 11:17 am
Halifax police are seeking help in investigating a break-in that occurred in Dartmouth last month.
Halifax police are seeking help in investigating a break-in that occurred in Dartmouth last month. Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspects in an October break-in investigation.

The break-in occurred on Oct. 20 between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. at a residence on Paul David Court in Dartmouth.

Police say suspects took tools, electronics and a wallet with ID and financial cards. Police say the cards were used a short time after, at a number of businesses in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.

Read more: Red Cross helps Cape Breton family displaced by fire, says more volunteers needed

Investigators have released a photo of two men involved with the transactions.

Halifax police are releasing photos of men believed to be involved in a break-in that occurred in Dartmouth last month.
Halifax police are releasing photos of men believed to be involved in a break-in that occurred in Dartmouth last month. Halifax Regional Police

Police say the first man is described as around five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and collar-length dark brown or black hair. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket, red shirt, jeans and a “Senators” baseball cap.

The second man is described as having a stocky build and a tattoo on the back of his left hand. Police say he was wearing a Harley-Davidson sweater and a baseball cap a the time.

Halifax police say a suspect in a Dartmouth break-in investigation has a tattoo on the back of his hand.
Halifax police say a suspect in a Dartmouth break-in investigation has a tattoo on the back of his hand. Halifax Regional Police

Police say the men may have been in a red Kia Forte car.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men, or who may have video from the area, is asked to contact police.

