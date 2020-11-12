Driver leaves scene of Oxford Street crash: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are currently investigating a hit-and-run on Oxford Street East.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police, fire, and paramedic services were sent to collision east of Highbury Avenue.

Fire crews on scene of a 2 vehicle collision east of Highbury on Oxford. All eastbound lanes are closed. Please avoid area! ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ #ldnont pic.twitter.com/APMLE6F1Do — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 12, 2020

Police say one individual sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

According to police, the other driver fled the scene before officers arrived, leaving their vehicle behind.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the accident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670.