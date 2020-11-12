Menu

Traffic

Driver leaves scene of Oxford Street crash: London, Ont. police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., are currently investigating a hit-and-run on Oxford Street East.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police, fire, and paramedic services were sent to collision east of Highbury Avenue.

Police say one individual sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Read more: Murder charge laid in death of 25-year-old Kettle and Stony Point First Nation man: OPP

According to police, the other driver fled the scene before officers arrived, leaving their vehicle behind.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the accident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670.

