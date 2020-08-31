Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 31 2020 6:08pm
02:16

Father of Scarborough woman killed in hit-and-run crash hopeful for suspect’s arrest

Catherine McDonald spoke with the father of Celeste Jones, who is appealing to the public on the anniversary of her death.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home