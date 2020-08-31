Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 31 2020 6:08pm 02:16 Father of Scarborough woman killed in hit-and-run crash hopeful for suspect’s arrest Catherine McDonald spoke with the father of Celeste Jones, who is appealing to the public on the anniversary of her death. Search continues for suspect year after fatal hit-and-run of Scarborough woman <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7308886/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7308886/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?