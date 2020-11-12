Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police watchdog seeks witnesses in fatal NDG shooting

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
The BEI is investigating after a Montreal man was shot and killed by police in October.
The BEI is investigating after a Montreal man was shot and killed by police in October. Global News

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is asking for the public’s help in gathering more information about a fatal shooting in Montreal.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) set up a command post on Thursday morning in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. The bureau investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.

READ MORE: Black man fatally shot by Montreal police identified as Sheffield Matthews

Investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses after Sheffield Matthews, a 41-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Montreal police on Oct. 29.

The BEI has said that, based on preliminary information, Matthews was allegedly holding a knife and made his way toward the police cruiser, where officers remained inside, before heading toward a different vehicle.

Trending Stories

Montreal police officers left the car to intervene when the man allegedly rushed toward them while still holding the knife, according to the BEI. Investigators say that is when police fired and killed him.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood leads to investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to go to the command post at the intersection of Côte St-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue. The BEI says people can also contact them through its website.

A coroner’s investigation is also underway into Matthews’ death.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceNDGNotre-Dame-de-GraceBEIBureau des Enquêtes IndépendantesQuebec Police WatchdogMontreal police shootingNDG shootingSheffield Matthews
Flyers
More weekly flyers