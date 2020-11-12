Quebec police watchdog seeks witnesses in fatal NDG shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is asking for the public’s help in gathering more information about a fatal shooting in Montreal.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) set up a command post on Thursday morning in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. The bureau investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.

Investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses after Sheffield Matthews, a 41-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Montreal police on Oct. 29.

The BEI has said that, based on preliminary information, Matthews was allegedly holding a knife and made his way toward the police cruiser, where officers remained inside, before heading toward a different vehicle.

Montreal police officers left the car to intervene when the man allegedly rushed toward them while still holding the knife, according to the BEI. Investigators say that is when police fired and killed him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to go to the command post at the intersection of Côte St-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue. The BEI says people can also contact them through its website.

A coroner’s investigation is also underway into Matthews’ death.

— With files from The Canadian Press