Black man fatally shot by Montreal police identified as Sheffield Matthews

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Quebec coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed by Montreal police on Thursday as 41-year-old Sheffield Matthews.

Matthews, who is Black, was a resident of Montreal.

Sue Montgomery, the mayor of the west-end borough where the shooting took place, wrote on social media that his death was a “senseless killing.”

READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood leads to investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog

“Many are angry that yet another life was ended at the hands of the police,” she said in a statement. “This will only further the distrust that many feel towards the police.”

Quebec’s police watchdog, called the Bureau des enquetes independantes, is investigating.

The BEI said in a statement on Thursday that Matthews allegedly advanced toward police holding a knife before he was shot.

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner’s office is also investigating.

0:42 Fatal shooting in Montreal under investigation by police watchdog Fatal shooting in Montreal under investigation by police watchdog

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise