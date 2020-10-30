Menu

Canada

Black man fatally shot by Montreal police identified as Sheffield Matthews

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2020 2:05 pm
Montreal police responded to a call about a man in crisis early Thursday, according to the BEI.
Montreal police responded to a call about a man in crisis early Thursday, according to the BEI. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

The Quebec coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed by Montreal police on Thursday as 41-year-old Sheffield Matthews.

Matthews, who is Black, was a resident of Montreal.

Sue Montgomery, the mayor of the west-end borough where the shooting took place, wrote on social media that his death was a “senseless killing.”

READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood leads to investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog

“Many are angry that yet another life was ended at the hands of the police,” she said in a statement. “This will only further the distrust that many feel towards the police.”

Quebec’s police watchdog, called the Bureau des enquetes independantes, is investigating.

The BEI said in a statement on Thursday that Matthews allegedly advanced toward police holding a knife before he was shot.

The coroner’s office is also investigating.

Fatal shooting in Montreal under investigation by police watchdog
With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 The Canadian Press
