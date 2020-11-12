Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Ujiri hopes Raptors can play in Toronto as COVID-19 cases spike

TORONTO — Raptors president Masai Ujiri says he hopes his team will play the next NBA season at Scotiabank Arena, despite rising COVID-19 cases both in Toronto and in the United States.

Ujiri said he was “sensitive” to the pandemic and understood the difficulties of playing the upcoming season in Toronto. The international border with the United States remains closed to non-essential travel, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine is in effect for those entering Canada.

Ujiri, however, spoke of Toronto’s “passion” for the Raptors, and said his team playing in the community could be “therapeutic.”

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,575 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of those:

472 were in Toronto.

448 were in Peel Region.

155 in York Region.

61 in Durham Region.

54 in Halton Region.

Ontario reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 18 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,575 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is yet another new single-day record for the third day in a row, bringing the provincial total to 89,784.

Thursday’s case count beats Wednesday’s which saw 1,426 — the previous single-day high. On Tuesday, 1,388 cases were reported and 1,242 on Monday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,293 as 18 more deaths were reported

More than 39,500 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 917.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,048 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of seven deaths.

There are 94 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 695 active cases among long-term care residents and 435 active cases among staff — up by 12 cases and 25 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,166 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,794 among students and 397 among staff (975 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 103 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 653 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 557 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 (five child cases and five staff cases.) Out of 5,242 child care centres in Ontario, 118 currently have cases and 20 centres are closed.

—With files from The Canadian Press

