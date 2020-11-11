Here are the government’s latest coronavirus restrictions in the Greater Toronto Area

As the Ontario government has moved to a new colour-coded system of restrictions depending on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting different regions, many have expressed confusion and raised questions over how their communities are being impacted.

While the province has imposed certain universal guidelines for Ontario, local medical officers of health can add additional restrictions if they deem the need to do so.

Here is a high-level, general look at the restrictions in place right now or those that will be coming into effect across the GTA. This list will be updated as classifications change:

Toronto (as of Nov. 14)

Fitness and dance classes and studios: Indoor group fitness classes are not allowed.

Funerals: Funeral services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaming, casinos and bingo halls: These facilities are closed.

Gyms: Facilities are allowed to open, but are restricted to a maximum indoor capacity of 10 people and an outdoor capacity of 25 people.

Masks and face coverings: Required in all indoor public settings (businesses, workplaces, common areas of residential buildings, taxis, ride-sharing services, transit).

Physical distancing bylaw: People who are not from the same household must stay two metres apart at parks, beaches or public squares.

Places of worship: Religious services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people.

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining is not allowed. Patio dining is permitted, but it’s limited to four people from your household at your table. Each table must be two metres apart. Last call for alcohol is 9 p.m. and restaurants need to close at 10 p.m.

Self-isolation order: People not in hospital but those who have symptoms, are waiting for test results, or have had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus are ordered to self-isolate. Those with mild or moderate illness must be in isolation for 10 days after symptoms started and those with severe illness or those who are immunocompromised must isolate for 20 days. Those who have been designated as close contacts of someone who tested positive for coronavirus must isolate for 14 days after their last contact with that person.

Story continues below advertisement

Social gatherings: Gatherings are limited to members of your household. All residents can have up to two people designated for essential physical and/or mental support (e.g. home health workers, for those who live alone etc.). Meeting and event spaces are closed.

Sports: Recreation programs and sports are allowed, but limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Team sports aren’t allowed to play except for training. No contact is allowed for individual and team sports.

Weddings: Weddings are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people.

For a more comprehensive list of restrictions by the City of Toronto, click here.

Durham Region (as of Nov. 7)

Fitness and dance classes and studios: There’s a limit of 10 participants per room for classes and 25 people outdoors for classes. The music level must be at a conversational volume. People must be three metres apart. Instructors must use a microphone to avoid yelling or loud talking.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Funerals: Funeral services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaming, casinos and bingo halls: A maximum of 50 people are allowed inside the facility. Table games are prohibited. Liquor can be sold and served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Liquor can’t be consumed at the facility after 12 a.m.

Gyms: Facilities are allowed to open, but are restricted to a maximum indoor capacity of 50 people. For facilities with weights and exercise rooms, a maximum of 50 people are allowed and equipment must be three metres apart. Face coverings can be removed during exercise.

Masks and face coverings: Required in all indoor public settings (businesses, workplaces, common areas of residential buildings, taxis, ride-sharing services, transit).

Physical distancing: People not in the same household are generally required to keep two metres apart.

Places of worship: Religious services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining is allowed but a maximum of 10 people are permitted to eat inside a restaurant at any given time. Patio dining is permitted, but only four people in the same household and/or their essential supports should only be at the table. Each table must be two metres apart. Last call for alcohol is 9 p.m. and restaurants need to close at 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Self-isolation order: People not in hospital but those who have symptoms, are waiting for test results, or have had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus are ordered to self-isolate. Those with mild or moderate illness must be in isolation for 10 days after symptoms started and those with severe illness or those who are immunocompromised must isolate for 20 days. Those who have been designated as close contacts of someone who tested positive for coronavirus must isolate for 14 days after their last contact with that person.

Social gatherings: Ten people are allowed indoors and 25 people are allowed outdoors.

Sports: Recreation programs and team sports are allowed, but limited to 50 people per league. The games must be modified to avoid physical contact. Individual sports must include a two-metre distance from others. High-performance athletes and parasports have exemptions.

Weddings: Weddings are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

For a more comprehensive list of restrictions by the Region of Durham, click here.

Peel Region (as of Nov. 7)

Funerals: Funeral services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Story continues below advertisement

Gyms: Facilities are allowed to open, but are restricted to a maximum indoor capacity of 10 people and an outdoor capacity of 25 people.

Masks and face coverings: Required in all indoor public settings (businesses, workplaces, common areas of residential buildings, taxis, ride-sharing services, transit).

Physical distancing: People not in the same household are generally required to keep two metres apart.

Places of worship: Religious services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining is allowed but a maximum of 10 people are permitted to eat inside a restaurant at any given time. Patio dining is permitted, but only four people in the same household and/or their essential supports should only be at the table. Each table must be two metres apart. Last call for alcohol is 9 p.m. and restaurants need to close at 10 p.m.

Self-isolation order: People not in hospital but those who have symptoms, are waiting for test results, or have had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus are ordered to self-isolate. Those with mild or moderate illness must be in isolation for 10 days after symptoms started and those with severe illness or those who are immunocompromised must isolate for 20 days. Those who have been designated as close contacts of someone who tested positive for coronavirus must isolate for 14 days after their last contact with that person.

Story continues below advertisement

Social gatherings: Ten people are allowed indoors and 25 people are allowed outdoors. However, the City of Mississauga is recommending keeping gatherings restricted to those in your household. As of Nov. 13, birthday, engagement, retirement, gift showers and other holiday-related gatherings won’t be allowed in businesses.

Sports: Recreation programs and sports are allowed, but limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Team sports aren’t allowed to play except for training. No contact is allowed for individual and team sports.

Weddings: Weddings are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

For a more comprehensive list of restrictions by the Region of Peel, click here. For restrictions and guidelines specific to Mississauga, click here.

York Region (as of Nov. 7)

Funerals: Funeral services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Gyms: Facilities are allowed to open, but are restricted to a maximum indoor capacity of 50 people. Visitors can only stay for a maximum of 90 minutes except if they’re engaging in sport. Spectators aren’t allowed unless a parent or guardian is with their child or children.

Story continues below advertisement

Masks and face coverings: Required in all indoor public settings (businesses, workplaces, common areas of residential buildings, taxis, ride-sharing services, transit).

Physical distancing: People not in the same household are generally required to keep two metres apart.

Places of worship: Religious services are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining is allowed but a maximum of 10 people are permitted to eat inside a restaurant at any given time. Patio dining is permitted, but only four people in the same household and/or their essential supports should only be at the table. Each table must be two metres apart. Last call for alcohol is 9 p.m. and restaurants need to close at 10 p.m.

Self-isolation order: People not in hospital but those who have symptoms, are waiting for test results, or have had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus are ordered to self-isolate. Those with mild or moderate illness must be in isolation for 10 days after symptoms started and those with severe illness or those who are immunocompromised must isolate for 20 days. Those who have been designated as close contacts of someone who tested positive for coronavirus must isolate for 14 days after their last contact with that person.

Social gatherings: Ten people are allowed indoors and 25 people are allowed outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

Sports: Recreation programs and sports are allowed, but limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Team sports aren’t allowed to play except for training. No contact is allowed for individual and team sports.

Weddings: Weddings are allowed indoors, but only up to 30 per cent of a building’s capacity with a maximum of 50 people. Up to 100 people are allowed for outdoor services.

For a more comprehensive list of restrictions by the Region of York, click here.