Health

Waterloo Region reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, active cases hit 254

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 3:47 pm
New COVID-19 restrictions spark confusion for Ontario businesses, residents
Concern is growing in Ontario as COVID-19 numbers rise and so is confusion about the new restrictions intended to help slow the spread. Miranda Anthistle has more.

Waterloo Public Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, bringing the case count total to 2,488.

It’s the fourth day in a row the health unit has reported 40 or more cases and the first time since April that the daily case count has gone over 50.

Read more: Wearing a mask also helps protect you from coronavirus, CDC says

Another 28 people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,113.

There have been no new deaths related to the coronavirus reported in Waterloo Region since Nov. 1, which leaves the death toll at 121.

There are currently 254 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including five people who are in hospital as a result of the virus.

Waterloo Public Health declared one new COVID-19 outbreak at a business in the food and beverage services sector that has not been identified. Three cases are linked to that outbreak.

Remembrance Day 2020: Despite threat of COVID-19, ceremony honouring Canada's troops still has power
Remembrance Day 2020: Despite threat of COVID-19, ceremony honouring Canada’s troops still has power

There are 15 active outbreaks in the region, including four at long-term care or retirement homes.

Read more: Coronavirus benefits likely won’t become permanent, Trudeau says

Ontario reported 1,426 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, yet another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 88,209.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,275 as 15 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 74,303 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 but 424 people are in the hospital.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo coronavirus
