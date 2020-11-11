Police looking at connection between downtown Hamilton homicide and assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police believe the discovery of a body in Hamilton’s downtown on Tuesday morning may be connected to another assault on Monday night.

Detectives say several incidents could be tied to the city’s 14th homicide of 2020.

“There were a number of other events during the course of the night between Nov. 9 and yesterday when we were advised of the homicide that happened overnight,” Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik said in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

“We continue to investigate those street disturbances and incidents where other people have been reported to have been randomly approached and/or attacked.”

Investigators say an arrest was made in connection with at least three random attacks at Jackson Street West and MacNab Street South, just 500 metres from where the body of a Hamilton man was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man with no fixed address is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with an assault on Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of York Boulevard and Queen Street North.

Detectives believe the accused attacked a 46-year-old woman with a large stick without provocation.

After talking to investigators, the woman said she has no connection with her attacker.

Hamilton police have now identified Tuesday’s stabbing victim as 29-year-old Andrew Ainscow of Hamilton. Ainscow was located in an alleyway just west of James Street South between Duke and Bold Streets.

Berezuik said the victim was homeless and living “shelter to shelter.” He had no criminal background.

Investigators are still looking to talk to other witnesses in relation to some of the random attacks.

“I want these people to contact us and let us know what they saw, if they saw anything of this nature through the course of that night,” said Berezuik.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3843. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

