Man found with life-threatening injuries in Hamilton’s east end: police

Police are investigating an incident in Hamilton’s east end that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Sunday.
Hamilton police say officers responded to an ambulance assist call around 11:00 p.m. at an area near Barton Street East between Strathearne Avenue and Paling Avenue.
Detectives say an investigation is on-going and they are looking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-546-2929. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
