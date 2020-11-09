Man found with life-threatening injuries in Hamilton’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an incident in Hamilton’s east end that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Sunday.

Hamilton police say officers responded to an ambulance assist call around 11:00 p.m. at an area near Barton Street East between Strathearne Avenue and Paling Avenue.

Detectives say an investigation is on-going and they are looking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-546-2929. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

