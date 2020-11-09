Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man found with life-threatening injuries in Hamilton’s east end: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 8:17 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating an incident in Hamilton’s east end that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Sunday.

Hamilton police say officers responded to an ambulance assist call around 11:00 p.m. at an area near Barton Street East between Strathearne Avenue and Paling Avenue.

Read more: Arrest made in robbery at downtown Hamilton pharmacy: police

Detectives say an investigation is on-going and they are looking for the public’s help.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-546-2929. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Click to play video 'Toronto police investigate suspicious death in Flemingdon Park' Toronto police investigate suspicious death in Flemingdon Park
Toronto police investigate suspicious death in Flemingdon Park

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsbarton street eastStrathearne Avenuehamiton police investigate incident on barton abenuelife-threatening injuries on barton avenuepaling avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers