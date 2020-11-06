Arrest made in robbery at downtown Hamilton pharmacy: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a man after a downtown pharmacy was robbed two weeks ago.

Officers were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at Main Street West and Hess Street on Oct. 24 after a suspect allegedly threatened staff before he fled on foot with a small amount of narcotics.

Police say the suspect indicated that he had a gun, but a weapon was not seen, and no one was hurt.

A #HamOnt man (39yrs), was arrested in relation to a pharmacy robbery. During the incident he alleged to be in possession of a firearm, however it was not seen. No physical injuries were reported to police. The male is facing robbery-related charges. https://t.co/wpVaRCqchj — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives identified a suspect and received a warrant to search his home Thursday, where police say they found evidence linking him to the robbery.

The 39-year-old Hamilton was arrested without incident and has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

1:15 Hundreds attend gathering in Hamilton parking lot despite coronavirus restrictions Hundreds attend gathering in Hamilton parking lot despite coronavirus restrictions – Sep 20, 2020

Advertisement