Arrest made in robbery at downtown Hamilton pharmacy: police

Hamilton police have charged a man after a downtown pharmacy was robbed two weeks ago.
Officers were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at Main Street West and Hess Street on Oct. 24 after a suspect allegedly threatened staff before he fled on foot with a small amount of narcotics.
Police say the suspect indicated that he had a gun, but a weapon was not seen, and no one was hurt.
Detectives identified a suspect and received a warrant to search his home Thursday, where police say they found evidence linking him to the robbery.
The 39-year-old Hamilton was arrested without incident and has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
