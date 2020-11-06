Menu

Crime

Arrest made in robbery at downtown Hamilton pharmacy: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 6, 2020 8:57 pm
Hamilton police have arrested a man after a robbery at a pharmacy in the city's downtown.
Hamilton police have arrested a man after a robbery at a pharmacy in the city's downtown.

Hamilton police have charged a man after a downtown pharmacy was robbed two weeks ago.

Officers were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at Main Street West and Hess Street on Oct. 24 after a suspect allegedly threatened staff before he fled on foot with a small amount of narcotics.

Police say the suspect indicated that he had a gun, but a weapon was not seen, and no one was hurt.

Detectives identified a suspect and received a warrant to search his home Thursday, where police say they found evidence linking him to the robbery.

The 39-year-old Hamilton was arrested without incident and has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police, Hamilton news, Pharmacy, Narcotics, Hamilton robbery, Pharmacy Robbery, Disguise with Intent
