Crime

Hamilton police seize $220,000 worth of cocaine, AK47 assault rifle

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 4, 2020 2:43 pm
Hamilton police have arrested five people in two separate incidents involving drugs and a firearm.
Hamilton police have arrested five people in two separate incidents involving drugs and a firearm.

Hamilton police have seized $220,000 worth of cocaine and an AK47 assault style rifle in a two-pronged investigation.

Three men and two women are facing charges in the case.

On Oct. 30, a plainclothes officer with the vice and drugs unit arrested a man after he boarded an HSR bus after the suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a large amount of cash.

Search warrants were conducted at homes in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street, and near Charlton Avenue East and Catherine Street South, where police seized 2.2 kilograms of cocaine and more than $20,000 in Canadian currency.

Drugs unit officers then assisted the gangs and weapons unit that was investigating an illegal sale of a firearm at a commercial property in the area of Barton Street East and Woodward Avenue.

Police say officers saw an assault rifle being sold and arrested the sellers, a Hamilton couple, without incident.

Police have charged Mahamud Ibrahim, 39, of Hamilton, Marcela Manriquez, 34, of Whitby, and a 34-year-old man of no fixed address with possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

A 30-year-old Hamilton man and 22-year-old woman from Hamilton have been charged with trafficking a firearm.

