Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police say they have few details on the city’s 14th homicide of 2020 in downtown.

Officers are on scene at the area of Duke and MacNab streets near several apartments for an investigation, according to detectives.

“A male was found deceased in the area and has yet to be identified,” Hamilton police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3843. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Hamilton police say the city’s 14th homicide of 2020 happened in an area Duke and MacNab Streets in downtown. Lisa Polewski / Global News

