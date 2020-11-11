Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec’s coronavirus death toll tops 6,500 as cases, hospitalizations climb

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 11:12 am
People enjoy the 22 C weather at a park Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Montreal.
People enjoy the 22 C weather at a park Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec has surpassed 6,500 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Wednesday as the second wave of the pandemic bears down on the province.

The daily tally of new COVID-19 cases reached 1,378, marking the eighth day where new infections topped 1,000. The caseload stands at 118,529 while recoveries have surpassed 100,000.

Health authorities say 22 deaths were reported, including six in the last 24-hour period. The health crisis, which began in March, has claimed the lives of 6,515 Quebecers.

Hospitalizations climbed by 39 on Wednesday. There are 573 patients in hospital across the province.

Latest COVID-19 lockdown costing Quebec jobs according to study

Of them, 84 are in intensive care, an increase of two from the previous day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the rise in hospitalizations is a result of a spike in cases in some areas.

“We all have a collective effort to make, let’s continue to respect the measures and limit our contacts,” he wrote.

There were 24,198 tests administered Monday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Premier François Legault said Tuesday there has been an uptick in cases in recent days and officials are keeping a close eye on five regions, including Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Lanaudière.

Tightened measures in designated red zones will remain in place until Nov. 23, he added.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec won’t loosen restrictions yet after considering possibility, says Legault' Coronavirus: Quebec won’t loosen restrictions yet after considering possibility, says Legault
Coronavirus: Quebec won’t loosen restrictions yet after considering possibility, says Legault
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec Second Wave
