Coronavirus: Interior Health issues COVID-19 alert, says cases surging

Interior Health has issued a coronavirus alert for the region, stating that “surging COVID-19 activity has become a concern.”

In a press release issued Tuesday just before 3 p.m., the health agency noted higher rates of COVID-19 are being detected and it is “concerned by the upward trend and frequency of new clusters in the region.”

On Monday, provincial health officials announced 53 new cases in the Interior Health region, bringing the total number of cases in the area since the pandemic began to 898.

Also as of Monday, there were 128 active cases, including one person in hospital.

“The provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health,” said Interior Health. “These orders are not currently directed at Interior Health; however, we need your support to avoid stringent measures in the Interior Region.

“Interior Health urges against any non-essential travel. This means no unnecessary visits to the Lower Mainland or other jurisdictions with surging cases.”

The health agency said COVID-19 cases in schools, health-care settings, and workplaces are disruptive but not unexpected, adding “these cases reflect increased COVID-19 activity in the community.”

Interior Health says to help limit the spread of COVID-19, residents should:

Keep your social bubble small

Limit your household to up to six close friends

When planning your holiday gathering, avoid travel

Choose to celebrate with individuals in your bubble

Limit your child or children’s interactions

Essential workers must also keep their bubbles small

A province-wide order limiting household gatherings to no more than six people from outside your home is still in effect.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, click here.

