Canada
November 10 2020 5:03pm
01:21

Coronavirus: Winnipeg closes outdoor recreation amenities amid COVID-19 lockdown

The City of Winnipeg closed all city-run outdoor recreation amenities Tuesday in preparation for a province-wide COVID-19 lockdown coming later this week.

