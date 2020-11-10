Civil rights group says N.B. must let Indigenous students from Quebec into province

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-based civil rights group is calling on the New Brunswick government to allow Indigenous students living in a Quebec border region to cross into the province to go to school.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Tuesday in a news release New Brunswick’s COVID-19 order singles out First Nations students and opens the province to accusations of racial discrimination.

For weeks, the Listuguj First Nation has been wondering why about 100 of its students can no longer cross a bridge into Campbellton, N.B., to attend classes at Sugarloaf Senior High.

New Brunswick issued an emergency order in October prohibiting unnecessary travel into the Campbellton area following COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

The CCLA says staff members from Listuguj First Nation are able to cross the border to work but students from the same school are not.

The group says it has written to the province’s justice minister, Hugh J. Flemming, in protest of what it says is the unlawful treatment of the Indigenous high school students.