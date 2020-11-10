Home under construction in Edmonton’s Chappelle neighbourhood destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home under construction in southwest Edmonton was destroyed by fire late Monday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received several calls at around 10:45 p.m. about a home on fire in the area of Crawford Drive and Crawford Link S.W.

Nine units arrived on scene to find the home engulf in flames and caving in on itself, according to a spokesperson with EFRS.

Crews used a defensive attack to try to mitigate the damage, but the home was a total loss. The fire was brought under control at 11:07 p.m. and extinguished by 12:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Three surrounding homes sustained exposure damage to their windows and siding.

No injures were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but damages are pegged at $500,000.

