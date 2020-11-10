Nova Scotia to cover breast reduction for non-binary individuals

Send this page to someone via email

Breast reduction surgery for non-binary individuals in Nova Scotia will now be covered through the provincial insurance system.

In a physician’s bulletin dated Nov. 4, Nova Scotia Medical Services Insurance (MSI) says the Department of Health and Wellness has “added the diagnoses of Persistent and Well Documented Gender Dysphoria to the list of criteria for MSI coverage for a breast reduction.”

The change is effective Nov. 2.

According to a press release from Dalhousie Legal Aid services, the decision comes after a complaint was filed with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission by Sebastian Gaskarth.

Gaskarth, who is non-binary, says in the press release that the “new coverage directly acknowledges that gender does not exist as a binary.”

Gaskarth said they hope the changes can bring hope and positivity to others in similar situations.

Although breast augmentation surgery for transgender women and chest masculinization mastectomy surgery for transgender men was covered by MSI, neither of the surgeries provided an option for those who identify as non-binary.

The decision to cover breast augmentation surgery came last year after Serina Slaunwhite, a transgender woman, filed a human rights complaint against the Nova Scotia government in August 2018 after she was denied coverage for the procedure.

“Navigating a human rights complaint is a significant undertaking,” Gaskarth said.

“In the future, we hope that the government will be more proactive in expanding access to gender-affirming surgeries and reduce the need for complaints to drive forward the expansion of coverage.”

Global News has reached out to the Department of Health and Wellness for comment but has yet to receive a response.