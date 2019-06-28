Nova Scotia to cover breast augmentation surgery for transgender women

Nova Scotia has announced it will begin covering breast augmentation surgery for transgender women in the province beginning July 1.

The decision will make Nova Scotia the fourth province to publicly fund the gender-affirming surgery, joining Britsh Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

“I can appreciate the distress transgender people can experience during their transition, and I thank those who have advocated for this change,” said Health Minister Randy Delorey in a press release announcing the decision on Friday.

“We are now providing more support and more equitable coverage for transgender women.”

The action comes after work by the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service and the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project to push for changes by the Nova Scotia government.

Serina Slaunwhite is the woman who has led the charge, filing a human rights complaint against the government in August 2018.

In her complaint, Slaunwhite, who is transgender, alleged discrimination based on gender identity as the province covers breast removal surgeries for transgender men but not breast augmentations for transgender women.

“In Nova Scotia, twice as many procedures are funded for individuals transitioning from female to male compared to those transitioning from male to female,” Slaunwhite said in a press release sent out by the NDP after the province’s decision was announced.

“I know I am a woman, but this is challenged daily when others react to me and how I look.

“Breast augmentation is a vital and final means of aligning my body with my identity.”

The government began covering gender-confirming surgery in April 2014 but did not include breast augmentation, among other procedures.

Eligibility for the surgery is determined based on individual criteria and an assessment by a health professional.