Silverado home suffers ‘extensive’ damage in Tuesday morning fire

The Calgary Fire Department is hoping to determine what sparked a fire in the community of Silverado on Tuesday that damaged two homes.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Silverado Ponds Way Southwest just before 3 a.m.

Arriving crews found heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of the home and flames eating away at the back of the house and roof.

Firefighters doused the flames and were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said all four of the people living in the home were able to get out safely on their own, and firefighters were able to save the family’s pet birds.

Six people from neighbouring homes were forced to evacuate while the fire was brought under control.

The CFD said the home where the fire broke out suffered “extensive” damage while a second home suffered minor exterior damage and a third home suffered minor water damage.

It appears the fire started in a shed in the backyard then jumped to the house, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.