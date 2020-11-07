Menu

Canada

Crews respond to early morning fire in northwest Calgary

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 12:52 pm
A file shot of a Calgary fire truck.
A file shot of a Calgary fire truck. Global News

Calgary fire crews responded to a house fire just after midnight Saturday in the northwest community of Edgemont.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, they were called at about 12:15 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Edcath Place.

The fire was on the exterior of a two-storey single-family home, and all the residents had been able to evacuate safely, CPD said.

The fire was “quickly” brought under control by crews, and damage was contained to the one home.

Crews continued work to extinguish hot spots through the morning.

The cause is under investigation and has not yet been determined.

Click to play video 'How often should you test your fire alarms at home?' How often should you test your fire alarms at home?
How often should you test your fire alarms at home? – Oct 7, 2020
