Crews respond to early morning fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews responded to a house fire just after midnight Saturday in the northwest community of Edgemont.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, they were called at about 12:15 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Edcath Place.

The fire was on the exterior of a two-storey single-family home, and all the residents had been able to evacuate safely, CPD said.

The fire was “quickly” brought under control by crews, and damage was contained to the one home.

Crews continued work to extinguish hot spots through the morning.

The cause is under investigation and has not yet been determined.

5:13 How often should you test your fire alarms at home? How often should you test your fire alarms at home? – Oct 7, 2020

Advertisement