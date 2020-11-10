Norfolk County urging fans of Port Dover’s Friday the 13th event to stay away

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County’s medical officer of health has joined officials in the region to discourage mass gatherings for Port Dover’s traditional Friday the 13th event at the end of this week.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the possibility of large groups at the non-formal event is “extremely worrisome” given the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential to put both attendees and residents at risk.

The event is a tradition among motorcycle enthusiasts who have been converging on the Lake Erie community each Friday the 13th since 1981.

In July 2018, the event drew close to 140,000 people according to OPP, who have increased their presence at the event in recent times in anticipation that number might be eclipsed.

With the prospect of double-digit temperatures and sunshine in the forecast on Friday, both Nesathurai and Norfolk mayor Kristal Chopp are pleading with fans of the event to put off plans until the province allows large crowds.

“I fully appreciate the importance of this event to our area, particularly for small local businesses who are already struggling, but a large gathering this week could lead to even more restrictions imposed by the provincial government,” Chopp said in a statement on Monday.

“That’s why we’re asking people to please skip this event.”

Norfolk County is listed in the yellow “Protect” category of Ontario’s new COVID-19 response framework, due to increasing numbers of positive cases, clusters and outbreaks.

Since Friday the 13th is not a formal event, the county can’t officially cancel it. Yet the municipality has denied permits for vendors on both county and private property.

Both OPP and bylaw officers will also be on patrol in Port Dover on Friday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six more COVID-19 cases on Monday to put the region’s total since the pandemic began to 571 lab-confirmed positive cases.

The region has one institutional outbreak involving seven staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunville.

A community outbreak at Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe has grown by seven more cases to a total of 10, according to public health.

Officials say there are 26 active cases as of Nov. 9.

Public health says 34.5 per cent (197) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.