Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Mayor urges Torontonians to stay home as coronavirus cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2020 4:41 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto mayor John Tory tells people 'please stay home'
Coronavirus: Toronto mayor John Tory tells people ‘please stay home’

Toronto’s mayor and its chief medical officer of health renewed their call for people in the city to stay home as much as possible.

Mayor John Tory says that the only way the city’s surging COVID-19 numbers will get under control is if people stay home aside from one weekly trip to the grocery store.

Dr. Eileen De Villa echoed Tory’s sentiment, telling Torontonians “don’t become a case.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 12

Tory says that if people have to leave their home for work they should commute directly to and from their place of employment and not make any social calls.

The strong message came as Toronto is set to move to Ontario’s red zone of tiered restrictions on Saturday.

Under those level of restrictions, indoor dining will be closed in the city.

Meeting spaces, movie theatres, and casinos in Toronto will also be ordered to remain closed.

Coronavirus: Toronto official clarifies 'red zone' COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus: Toronto official clarifies ‘red zone’ COVID-19 restrictions
© 2020 The Canadian Press
