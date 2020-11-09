Regina’s Thomson Community School closes after several test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Public Schools says it is closing Thomson Community School after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division was informed of the new cases Monday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“For the safety of all students and staff we will be closing the school until Nov. 23,” said Regina Public Schools spokesperson Terry Lazarou in a press release.

Remote learning begins for students on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The school division says it has contacted all families about the school closure. Any close contacts of those infected will be contacted by public health.

No other information has been provided. It remains unclear how many cases.

