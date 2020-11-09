Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Thomson Community School closes after several test positive for COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 9:33 pm
Click to play video 'Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools' Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools
WATCH: Following a Thursday announcement that masks would be required for all students in schools and buses, Regina Public Schools announced Friday that their high schools would be moving to Level Three of the Government of Saskatchewan's Safe Schools Plan.

Regina Public Schools says it is closing Thomson Community School after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division was informed of the new cases Monday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

“For the safety of all students and staff we will be closing the school until Nov. 23,” said Regina Public Schools spokesperson Terry Lazarou in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Remote learning begins for students on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Regina schools

Story continues below advertisement

The school division says it has contacted all families about the school closure. Any close contacts of those infected will be contacted by public health.

No other information has been provided. It remains unclear how many cases.

Click to play video 'Masks now mandatory in public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert' Masks now mandatory in public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert
Masks now mandatory in public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthoritySask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateRegina Public SchoolsCornavirus Newscovid-19 sask schoolsThomson Community school
Flyers
More weekly flyers