Five COVID-19 cases connected to Portage la Prairie pea plant

Five COVID-19 cases have been connected to the construction site of a Portage la Prairie pea protein plant.

Four of the affected people are construction workers helping to build the plant, while the other is a Roquette Canada employee.

A Roquette spokesperson said 850-1000 people work on site daily.

“We are confident that our COVID prevention protocols are some of the very best in Manitoba for a large construction site,” the spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

The company was informed Friday of a construction worker who tested positive following exposure to a family member with COVID-19.

Four others who were in close contact with the worker were asked to get tested and three of the four received positive tests, while results for the fourth worker have yet to be finalized.

An additional 20 workers who may have had close contact with the construction workers have been referred to Shared Health for further direction on the need for testing.

There are no close contacts connected to the Roquette employee who tested positive.

The plant remains on schedule to begin operations by the end of 2020 and is set to be the largest of its kind in the world.

