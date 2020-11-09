Man charged with impaired driving causing death in Mill Woods crash

Send this page to someone via email

The 30-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer involved in a fatal crash on Nov. 5 in Mill Woods has been charged.

Daniel Stamp is charged with impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death, refuse breath demand after accident causing death, operation while prohibited and breach condition.

The crash happened early in the morning, just before 2 a.m., near 38 Avenue and 55 Street.

Police said the Mitsubishi was heading east when it collided with two parked vehicles.

Two passengers in the Lancer were removed by firefighters: a 23-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 30-year-old man.

EMS took both to hospital, but the woman died from her injuries.

The other passenger was treated and released.

The two other people in the vehicle — the 30-year-old driver and another passenger, a 29-year-old man — didn’t report any injuries.

On the day the crash happened, police said alcohol and speed were being investigated as factors.

Stamp is expected in court on Nov. 12.