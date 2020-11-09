Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving causing death in Mill Woods crash

By Emily Mertz Global News
Edmonton police investigate a fatal collision along 38 Avenue near 55 Street Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a fatal collision along 38 Avenue near 55 Street Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Charles Taylor, Global News

The 30-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer involved in a fatal crash on Nov. 5 in Mill Woods has been charged.

Daniel Stamp is charged with impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death, refuse breath demand after accident causing death, operation while prohibited and breach condition.

The crash happened early in the morning, just before 2 a.m., near 38 Avenue and 55 Street.

Read more: Alcohol, speed under investigation as factors in deadly Mill Woods crash

Police said the Mitsubishi was heading east when it collided with two parked vehicles.

Trending Stories

Two passengers in the Lancer were removed by firefighters: a 23-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 30-year-old man.

EMS took both to hospital, but the woman died from her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The other passenger was treated and released.

The two other people in the vehicle — the 30-year-old driver and another passenger, a 29-year-old man — didn’t report any injuries.

On the day the crash happened, police said alcohol and speed were being investigated as factors.

Stamp is expected in court on Nov. 12.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeImpaired DrivingFatal CrashEdmonton crimeEdmonton TrafficFatal CollisionMill Woodsfatal Edmonton crashMill Woods crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers