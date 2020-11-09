Menu

Health

IKEA Coquitlam closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 5:58 pm
File photo of an IKEA sign.
File photo of an IKEA sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

IKEA Coquitlam announced Monday it is closing its doors temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The company did not provide any information on where in the store the person worked or when they were last at work, but the store said they have closed their doors to “reduce any risk of further exposure.”

Read more: Masks or face coverings now required at IKEA stores in B.C.

The temporary closure will allow them to bring in an outside company to clean and sanitize the store and the warehouse.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Once this is complete, the company says it will reopen the Coquitlam location but did not provide a timeline on how long that will take.

Click to play video 'How to correctly wear a mask or face covering' How to correctly wear a mask or face covering
How to correctly wear a mask or face covering – Sep 11, 2020

 

