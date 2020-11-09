IKEA Coquitlam closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

IKEA Coquitlam announced Monday it is closing its doors temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The company did not provide any information on where in the store the person worked or when they were last at work, but the store said they have closed their doors to “reduce any risk of further exposure.”

The temporary closure will allow them to bring in an outside company to clean and sanitize the store and the warehouse.

Once this is complete, the company says it will reopen the Coquitlam location but did not provide a timeline on how long that will take.

