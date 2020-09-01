Menu

Health

Masks or face coverings now required at IKEA stores in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 2:49 pm
Myth-busting claims being made about face masks
Health officials around the world agree face masks are key to reducing the spread of the coronavirus. But some people don't want to wear one, and they have their reasons, many of which aren't even valid. With the internet full of misinformation about face coverings, Jeff Semple unmasks the facts from the falsehoods.

Going to one of IKEA’s two locations in B.C. to spruce up your home office or classroom will now require a face mask.

As of Monday, IKEA Coquitlam and IKEA Richmond joined IKEA locations across Canada in requiring all customers to wear a face mask or face covering.

IKEA Canada said the new policy includes exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, children under the age of two, and other “reasonable accommodations.”

The furniture giant joins a growing list of brands and organizations now making masks or face coverings mandatory while inside their facilities.

On Monday, Starbucks Canada announced as of Sept. 14, the mask policy will be implemented in their stores. Walmart Canada made them mandatory as of Aug. 12, and Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations implemented the policy starting Aug. 29.

Read more: Coronavirus: Face coverings to be mandatory at all Starbucks Canada locations

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has not ordered masks to be worn in any locations throughout the province but has strongly recommended the use of masks in situations where at least two metres of physical distance cannot be maintained.

Non-medical masks do little to protect the person wearing them but can play an important role in helping stop the spread of the virus, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bc
