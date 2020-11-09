B.C. health officials to give COVID-19 update following latest rules on social gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials were set to provide an update Monday on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and address concerns over their latest public health order on social gatherings.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

2:17 Several questions remain after new regional COVID-19 restrictions introduced Several questions remain after new regional COVID-19 restrictions introduced

The order, issued Saturday, banned any social gatherings with people who are not a part of one’s household, as well as banned indoor group physical activities and sports where physical-distancing cannot be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel into and outside of the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley is discouraged.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials will also close any businesses that still don’t have COVID-19 safety plans in place.

The definitions of “social gathering” and “household” have since sparked significant confusion among many British Columbians.

On Sunday, a health ministry spokesperson clarified that “social gathering” means any recreational gathering with others — whether it be in a private home or not.

In other words, outdoor group activities such as picnics in parks are off limits.

3:16 Explaining the numbers behind B.C.’s new COVID-19 restrictions Explaining the numbers behind B.C.’s new COVID-19 restrictions

“Going for a walk is not considered a social gathering, but British Columbians need to be vigilant that a walk does not turn into a group of people meeting outside,” the ministry in a statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lower Mainland grapples with tough new restrictions as COVID cases rise

The ministry also tried to clarify what “household” means.

“These would be the people you spend the most time with and are physically close to. These would be people who are part of your regular routine — so, household members, immediate family, a close friend or the people you have regular close contact with (for example a co-parent who lives outside the household),” said the statement.

“Those who live alone cannot host gatherings, but can continue to see members of what they would consider their immediate household (as described above) at home, outside or at a restaurant.”

The province reported 567 new COVID-19 cases in its last update on Saturday. The vast majority of cases were in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press