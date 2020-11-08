‘Social gathering,’ ‘household’ clarified under new Lower Mainland COVID-19 order

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials have clarified a sweeping new COVID-19 health order aimed at curbing a surge in new cases in the Lower Mainland.

The order, issued Saturday, bans social gatherings with people not a part of one’s household, indoor group physical activities and sports where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The order does not ban, but “strongly encourages” people not to travel outside the region.

But the definitions of “social gathering” and “household” sparked significant confusion among many British Columbians.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health clarified that “social gathering” means any recreational gathering with others — whether they be inside a private residence or elsewhere.

That means no picnics in the park or other group outdoor activities.

“Going for a walk is not considered a social gathering, but British Columbians need to be vigilant that a walk does not turn into a group of people meeting outside,” said the ministry in a statement.

While restaurants are permitted to stay open, the order means Lower Mainland residents should not be dining out with members outside their household.

However, the ministry also clarified what it meant by “household.”

“These would be the people you spend the most time with and are physically close to. These would be people who are part of your regular routine so household members, immediate family, a close friend or the people you have regular close contact with (for example a co-parent who lives outside the household),” said the statement.

“Those who live alone cannot host gatherings, but can continue to see members of what they would consider their immediate household (as described above) at home, outside or at a restaurant.”

The order — which applies to the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions — is the first in B.C. to target a specific region, and will remain in place until noon on Nov. 23.

It excludes the Central Coast, Bella Coola valley and Hope.

You can find more details of the order here.

The order came following weeks of surging case numbers in the Lower Mainland that officials linked primarily to indoor social gatherings.

British Columbia recorded more than 500 cases per day on Friday and Saturday, the vast majority of them in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.