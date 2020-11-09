Menu

Canada

Codiac Transpo service levels to increase in November: City of Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 4:59 pm
Andrew Cromwell/Global News

The City of Moncton announced that many Codiac transit routes will see service level increases on Nov. 15, as approved by each municipal council in the tri-community.

According the the city, these changes will bring overall service levels to 70 per cent.

Read more: 3 municipal transit systems in N.B. receiving financial support to cover COVID-19 costs

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Codiac Transpo has implemented numerous changes to ensure the safety and well-being of both passengers and employees,” the city said in a news release.

Passengers can see the full list of increased service hours on codiactranspo.ca.

Click to play video 'Saint John services taking a step towards normalcy during COVID-19' Saint John services taking a step towards normalcy during COVID-19
Saint John services taking a step towards normalcy during COVID-19 – Apr 13, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
