Codiac Transpo service levels to increase in November: City of Moncton

The City of Moncton announced that many Codiac transit routes will see service level increases on Nov. 15, as approved by each municipal council in the tri-community.
According the the city, these changes will bring overall service levels to 70 per cent.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Codiac Transpo has implemented numerous changes to ensure the safety and well-being of both passengers and employees,” the city said in a news release.
Passengers can see the full list of increased service hours on codiactranspo.ca.
