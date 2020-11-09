Codiac Transpo service levels to increase in November: City of Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moncton announced that many Codiac transit routes will see service level increases on Nov. 15, as approved by each municipal council in the tri-community.

According the the city, these changes will bring overall service levels to 70 per cent.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Codiac Transpo has implemented numerous changes to ensure the safety and well-being of both passengers and employees,” the city said in a news release.

Passengers can see the full list of increased service hours on codiactranspo.ca.

