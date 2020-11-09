Nova Scotia implements stricter self-isolation requirements for non-essential travel

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced that there are new self-isolation requirements for people hosting travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble effective Monday.

The province said that if a person travelling for non-essential reasons enters Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada, everyone in the home where they are self-isolating will have to self-isolate as well.

Nobody in that home can leave the property for 14 days and they cannot have visitors, the province said in a statement.

“As we see the surge in COVID-19 cases in other parts of Canada, we need to take further steps to slow the spread here,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“I am worried people are becoming complacent. We all have our part to play in keeping each other safe and I remind everyone again to follow public health protocols — wash your hands, wear a mask, practise social distancing and limit social contacts,” he added.

Nova Scotians are also being advised to avoid non-essential travel into and out of Atlantic Canada.

“Nova Scotians should be sticking close to home, sticking to their close social groups, and sticking with all the public health measures to keep each other safe,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

“That includes masks, physical distancing, good hand hygiene/cough etiquette, small social circles, staying home when you’re sick, self-isolation when required and avoiding non-essential travel.”

The new requirements do not apply to rotational workers, speciailized workers or people who have exceptions to attend a funeral or be with an immediate family member who is nearing end of life.