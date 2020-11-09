6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting six new cases of coronavirus in the Kingston region between Friday afternoon and Monday.

One case has resolved, bringing the region’s active case count to 11.

All of the region’s six newest cases were female. Two girls under the age of nine, two women in their 20s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 50s have contracted the virus. All cases were transmitted by close contact, save one woman in her 20s and the woman in her 50s. KFL&A Public Health says those last two cases are still under investigation.

Over the weekend, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board announced the temporary closure of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School after three cases were linked to the elementary school.

KFL&A Public Health confirmed Monday that an outbreak had not been declared because none of the cases were transmitted in the school setting.

Neither public health nor the board would how many students and how many staff were affected.